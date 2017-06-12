Country Stars Proud of Nashville Predators Historic Stanley Cup Bid

By Robyn Collins

The Nashville Predators may have lost in the 6th game of the Stanley Cup Finals, but Smashville will never be the same.

After several controversial calls, the Pittsburgh Penguins went home with the Stanley Cup, defeating the Preds 1-0. Despite the loss, country stars remain proud of their hometown team.

Luke Bryan provided more ongoing support.

It was one hell of a season @PredsNHL proud of you guys #StandWithUs —

Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 12, 2017

Well dang it. Congrats pens. Unbelievable run preds. Thanks everyone. Unbelievable playoffs. Blessed to watch it all. —

Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 12, 2017

Dierks Bentley, who plays amateur hockey during his down time, also expressed his Nashville pride.

Do Moe Larry and Curly get their names carved on the #stanleycup too?? Unfortunate a great series and a game 6 got derailed by the #threestooges. Regardless, congrats to the @penguins. @nhl #GoPreds A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

The Tennessee Titans football team were big fans of their home team throughout the postseason and even brought catfish to some of the games.

Congratulations on an amazing run, @PredsNHL. It's been inspiring to watch. #StandWithUs —

Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 12, 2017

Trisha Yearwood, who delivered the Star Spangled Banner at one game, also tweeted.

This community is SO proud of you @PredsNHL! You made history! We stand with you!!! #champions twitter.com/predsnhl/statu… —

Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) June 12, 2017

Here’s what Chris Young and Lindsay Ell had to say.

Great win and congrats to the @penguins ...still so proud of the @PredsNHL and EVERYTHING they accomplished this year #alwaysafan —

(@ChrisYoungMusic) June 12, 2017

Wellllll that was one heck of a season #Preds. Congrats #Pens. —

Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) June 12, 2017

Noticeably quiet, Carrie Underwood hasn’t posted anything yet, but she did joke earlier in the week that she might need someone to take away her Twitter privileges.

The Music City pulled out all the stops to prove they were a hockey town. Each game of the postseason has been sold out. Country’s biggest superstars have been delivering the National Anthem at home games. Perhaps the strongest performance was Faith Hill’s rendition of the patriotic song as the final game.