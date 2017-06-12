INTERVIEW: Lady A Talks Their New Album & Life On The Road With Kids

June 12, 2017 8:00 AM
It’s been a pretty big weekend for Lady Antebellum.

They just released their new album “Heart Break” this past Friday and they’re currently on tour.

That didn’t stop Hillary and the boys from checking in with Stylz and Roman this morning!

While you might think that the album’s title means one thing, the members of Lady A revealed that it actually means something a little bit different.

They also discussed the group taking a year off to creatively recharge their batteries and which member of the group Hillary missed most during that time off.

Who in Lady A is a serial dater?

What’s life on the road with children as compared to before?

Who’s opening up for them on their current tour?

You’ll find all this and more about Lady Antebellum in the audio below!

