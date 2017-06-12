Jana Kramer’s Pup Passes Away…

Such sad news.

Animal lovers, this one will make you tear up.

Country star Jana Kramer took to social media to announce that her pup Sophie lost her battle with cancer.

Kramer paid a beautiful and touching tribute to the 8-year-old dog on Instagram, adding a picture that showed her hold Sophie one last time.

“Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend,” she wrote, “You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I’ll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”

Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I'll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you. A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Earlier in the day, Kramer posted a pic with her 1-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, and Sophie, captioning it “My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog.”

My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog. A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Fans have been leaving their condolences but those we have dogs know, nothing will ever replace their soft kisses.

Dogs – they make us better but they take a piece of our heart with them.