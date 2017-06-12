Kacey Musgrave’s and her Sky Rest are ALL OF US

June 12, 2017 10:39 PM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: air travel, airports, dreams, flying, Kacey Musgraves, sky rest

We all know that traveling can be a complete HASSLE. Don’t get us wrong, we love adventures… but it rarely is the most comfortable feeling in the world.

And Kacey Musgrave’s gets it.

I mean, she is jetting all over the world to put killer shows on for her fans… but she needs to rest too!! And while at the airport for another one of her travels, Kacey revealed a little known desire: she’s always wanted a Sky Rest.

“This guy’s my hero.” Us too Kacey. Us. Too.

Her bliss didn’t come easy though… but it was all worth it in the end.

