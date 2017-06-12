Keith Urban Would “Consider” Returning To ‘American Idol’

You can’t have an American Idol revival without Keith Urban!

The series may have ended in 2016 but ABC is ready to bring it back bigger and better than ever.

Original judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson will probably not return and host Ryan Seacrest is DEFINITELY not returning, so that leaves us wondering, who will sit on the judges panel?

So far, only Katy Perry and Chris Daughtry have signed on for the project, with Perry getting paid the big bucks.

Keith Urban, who served as judge for four season starting in 2013, revealed that he would “possibly” consider joining if asked.

“There’s a lot of moving parts. That’s a good political answer, isn’t it?” he admits. “But it’s also quite true of the state of it right now. There’s a lot of moving parts in everybody’s camps. We’ll see what happens.”

Former winners are probably the most obvious choice for the gig, which includes Carrie Underwood, the winner of season 4.

The most famous winner, Kelly Clarkson, has already signed on to a new season of The Voice.