Lady Gaga Partners With Starbucks on Rainbow Drinks for a Good Cause

June 12, 2017 12:58 PM
Two powerful icons are coming together for a great cause.

Lady Gaga and Starbucks have partnered up to create TWO NEW colorful drinks as part of their “Cups of Kindness” promotion.

Violet Drink combines a Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher with coconut milk to give it a pale purple hue that’s perfect for Instagram.

The second drink, Matcha Lemonda, is kind of what is sounds like – a green tea Arnold Palmer and Gaga’s favorite.

Both drink are on the menu and if you order them between Tuesday, June 13, and Monday, June 19, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which provides mental health resources to kids.

With the hot weather out, go get a delicious refreshment brought to you by Mother Monster and help those in need!

