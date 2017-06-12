Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Maria From Romeoville

Maria was getting on the train as she played Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning!
She even got a little help from the conductor on that train as well!
He was a US99 and Stylz and Roman fan, so we let it slide!
- This “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” singer’s new reality docu-series “A Little Too Farr” will debut on the digital streaming channel go-90 on June 2nd. Who is he?
- Carrie Underwood reunited with this former female American Idol judge at a recent concert in Nashville. Who was it?
- This singer self-released the single “Buy Me a Boat” in early 2015 before it was eventually picked up by Warner Brothers Nashville. Who sings Buy Me A Boat?
- The group Brothers Osborne is made up of brothers TJ and John Osborne. Which of the two plays lead guitar in the group?
- An exhibit called “Asphalt Cowboy” just opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame for this “Just Gettin’ Started” singer. Who is it?