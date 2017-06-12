Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Maria From Romeoville

Maria was getting on the train as she played Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning!

She even got a little help from the conductor on that train as well!

He was a US99 and Stylz and Roman fan, so we let it slide!

BTW-If you want to play, listen at 7:40 AM each weekday morning on e-mail Mornings@US99.com.

This “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” singer’s new reality docu-series “A Little Too Farr” will debut on the digital streaming channel go-90 on June 2nd. Who is he? Carrie Underwood reunited with this former female American Idol judge at a recent concert in Nashville. Who was it? This singer self-released the single “Buy Me a Boat” in early 2015 before it was eventually picked up by Warner Brothers Nashville. Who sings Buy Me A Boat? The group Brothers Osborne is made up of brothers TJ and John Osborne. Which of the two plays lead guitar in the group? An exhibit called “Asphalt Cowboy” just opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame for this “Just Gettin’ Started” singer. Who is it?