Taylor Swift is No Longer Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Entertainer

So much can change in a year!
Back in 2016, Taylor Swift took the top spot as the highest paid celebrity in the world with a $170 million dollar paycheck, according to Forbes.
This year, she’s fallen to the 49th spot with only $44 million, which is still very impressive considering she’s been MIA for most of the year.
Sean “Diddy” Combs worked his way up to the number 1 spot, even succeeding Queen Bey herself.
Harry Potter author J.K Rowling ($95 million) came in third, followed by Drake ($94 million).
Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronald rounded out the top 5 with $93 million, which tied with The Weeknd, who covered the issue and made the Top 10 for the first time EVER.
Kyle Jenner took the 59th spot thanks to Keeping up with The Kardashians, endorsements and Kylie Cosmetics. She becomes the YOUNGEST member on the list.