Taylor Swift is No Longer Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Entertainer

So much can change in a year!

Back in 2016, Taylor Swift took the top spot as the highest paid celebrity in the world with a $170 million dollar paycheck, according to Forbes.

This year, she’s fallen to the 49th spot with only $44 million, which is still very impressive considering she’s been MIA for most of the year.

Sean “Diddy” Combs worked his way up to the number 1 spot, even succeeding Queen Bey herself.

The rapper and businessman brought in about $130 million thanks to a tour, his partnership with Ciroc vodka, and the sale of 1/3 of his fashion line.Beyonce’s Formation World tour and her Lemonade album garnered her massive success and the #2 spot at $105 million.