TOPIC: What Did Your Child Lose?

Stylz 14 year old son has football camp that starts today and he was supposed to have everything he needs ready to go last night.

But like most teenagers, what they’re supposed to do and what really happens are two different things.

His cleats were no where to be found when it was time to get everything together so it was ready to go in the morning!

Where did they go?

After turning their house upside down, they still haven’t found them!

What should Stylz do?

