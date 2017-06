What’s scarier than one engine going out on your plane?

How about both engines going out!

That’s what happened to actress Jennifer Lawrence the other day!

Stylz has all the details of what is just about every airline passenger’s worst nightmare!

If you see the hashtag #OrlandoUnited on social media today that’s because it’s the one year anniversary of the massacre at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

Lets hope something like that never happens again!