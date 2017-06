Enter to win tickets to see Gretchen Wilson with The Loving Mary Band & Charlie Daniels Band with Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys at Festival Park in Elgin on July 1!

The contest begins on Monday, June 12th and ends Friday, June 19th at 10am. One (1) total winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 6/19 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $100.