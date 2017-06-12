YES! Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood Will be Back as CMA Awards Hosts

Another year, another Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood team up.

The country stars, who have gotten pretty good at comical skits and parodies to entertain the crowd during music’s biggest night, are returning to co-host the CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association announced the news on Twitter during the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.

This marks the 10th year that the superstars have partnered up for a night filled with antics and laughs.

“So excited to return for the 10th year and host the #CMAawards!!!!” Carrie Underwood exclaimed in a tweet after the announcement was made. Paisley simply replied, “Me too.”

The show will take place on Nov. 8 on ABC.

No further details are available at this time.