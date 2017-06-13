5 Reasons Why Country LakeShake is a Must This Summer

Country LakeShake is literally one of the biggest country festivals in Chicago.

Previous artists have included Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw… and that was just LAST YEAR!

When we think summer, we immediately look forward to LakeShake weekend because we know, it will be the TIME OF OUR LIVES. (And we’re not just saying that cause it’s our show, promise.)

Here’s a few reasons why you should be excited to rock your flannel and bring your dancing boots.

Silent Line Dancing

Ready to two-step your way through LakeShake? It’s silent line dancing so that means you can really zone in! Check out the video:

2. Great Views

We’re not just talking about the stage with incredible lights. You are in Chicago so the view of downtown is YOUR BACKDROP. Not to mention being able to gaze out onto Lake Michigan and getting lost in its beauty. They don’t call it LakeShake for no reason!

Only 60 days until we're partying with Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, & Rascal Flatts! Will you be there? #SummerKickoff ☀️☀️ A post shared by Country LakeShake Festival (@lakeshakefest) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

3. An Impressive Lineup

LakeShake brings you the biggest names in music over. It’s the only place to see 30 artists over the span of 3 days with just 1 ticket! See performances from Thomas Rhett, Big & Rich, Randy Houser, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Rascal Flatts, Brothers Osbourne and SO MUCH MORE.

4. Fun Attractions

This is more than just a music festival. You can take in the view from the Vertigo Swing, hang out at the Chicago Blackhawks pop up bar, or get to know up and coming artists and the Next From Nashville stage. Chill out in the wine lounge or join the Opry circle throw down. You can even adopt a pet that’s looking for a new home and each donation enters you in a raffle to meet Miranda Lambert!

Swingin' through Friday like… #TGIF A post shared by Country LakeShake Festival (@lakeshakefest) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

5. Delicious Food

Dancing and singing can take a lot out of you but don’t worry, we make sure you have the best food options available to you when that happens. Feeling deep dish pizza? No problem. Want some Chinese food? Do-able. Tacos? Obviously available. And don’t forget your beer or margaritas!