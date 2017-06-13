AWW! Lee Brice’s Sons Surprise Him During Performance of “Boy” in Indiana

Lee Brice got the surprise of a lifetime during a a recent show in Evansville, Indiana.

While he played his new song “boy” – a tribute to his sons where he sings about who they are, who they will be and what he hopes for them – Takoda and Ryker snuck up behind him.

The crowd began cheering loudly, clearly confusing Lee, who was stunned to see his boys.

“What are you doing here,” Lee asked them before following up with “what is your momma thinking?”

“She wanted to surprise you,” his older son Takoda explained.

And surprise she did.

Brice continued to play the song, looking proudly at his sons, who handed out high fives to the crowd, clearly excited to see their dad.

Brice later shared the video on FB writing, “What a week! There’s nothing like bringing a new life into this world… This song is a tribute to them. I’m so proud to be their dad. #Boy

Watch below:

What a SWEET moment.