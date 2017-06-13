Enter for Your Chance to Win John Wick 2 on Blu-Ray!

Legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced out of retirement again by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. Also starring Laurence Fishburne, Common and John Leguizamo, own JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD now from Lionsgate.

The contest begins on Tuesday 6/13 and ends on Friday 6/23 at 10am. Five (5) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 6/23 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $20.