Johnny Galecki Filled in as Randy Houser’s Drummer

June 13, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: johnny galecki, Randy Houser

This Big Bang Theory actor has more than just acting skills, he’s on his way to becoming a country star!

Over the weekend, Johnny Galecki let his musical side free, filling in as Randy Houser’s DRUMMER!

Galecki, who is best known as David Healy on Roseanne, shared clips of himself drumming at both Michigan and New York shows.

“What playing to 26,000 (!!!) beautiful people looked like in Buffalo, NY last night!” Galecki captioned it.

In another clip, he even shared the drum-set with Houser’s drummer.

 

 

