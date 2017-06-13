Luke Bryan & Chevy Surprise Two Lucky Fans During CMA Fest

Two beyond lucky fans got quite the surprise from Luke Bryan and Chevy during CMA Fest weekend.

Two ladies THOUGHT they were going for a simple tour around Nashville but were shocked when Luke Bryan hopped in the car.

“All right, let’s go for a ride,” Bryan said as the ladies screamed in excitement.

“I’m sponsored by Chevy and this is how we have fun with true fans,” he explained as they chatted in the backseat.

But meeting their idol wasn’t the only surprise. Chevy also hooked them up with tickets to his show that night Nissan Stadium and they sat in the Chevy Suite.

“Y’all have been officially upgraded. Keep lovin’ Chevrolet. I think we surprised them. Y’all have fun,” Luke said.

How can we get some of their luck?