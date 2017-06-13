Nashville Know-It-All: Justin Moore Has Just Added To His Family!

June 13, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: baby, Jay DeMarcus, Justin Moore, Nashville Know-It-All, pregnancy, Rascal Flatts, Sam Hunt, Thomas South Moore, vocal rest

It seems like every day someone in country music is either announcing that they’re pregnant or just had a baby!

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All has the latest on the Justin Moore’s addition to his family, a little boy named Thomas South Moore!

She even had the chance to talk to Justin to find out what his other kids think of their new baby brother!

Also…

Is their some sort of bug going around the country music industry?

Sam Hunt has had to cancel some shows because of the need for some vocal rest.

He’s not the only one either!

Becca also has the inside scoop on which member of Rascal Flatts is feeling under the weather as well!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live