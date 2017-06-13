Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Nikki From Schaumburg

Interested in playing Roman’s College of Country Knowledge? Email Mornings@Us99.com.
This morning’s contestant was Nikki from Schaumburg!
- The Luke Bryan song “Home Alone Tonight” is a duet with Karen Fairchild. Fairchild is best known for being a member of what group?
- Kim Kardashian was on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” recently and said she still isn’t friends with Taylor Swift. Swift famously had a run in with Kardashian’s husband at the MTV VMA’s. Who is he?
- ESPN is bringing this singer’s version of “Are You Ready for Some Football?” back to “Monday Night Football” after dropping him six years ago. What singer is it?
- There seems to be a country music baby boom going on lately. This “My Girl” singer just announced that he and his wife Blair are expecting their first child. Who is it?
- Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley have announced they are expecting their first child. What group is Tyler a part of?