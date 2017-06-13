Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Nikki From Schaumburg

June 13, 2017 8:54 AM
Interested in playing Roman’s College of Country Knowledge? Email Mornings@Us99.com.

This morning’s contestant was Nikki from Schaumburg!

  1. The Luke Bryan song “Home Alone Tonight” is a duet with Karen Fairchild.  Fairchild is best known for being a member of what group?
  2. Kim Kardashian was on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” recently and said she still isn’t friends with Taylor Swift.  Swift famously had a run in with Kardashian’s husband at the MTV VMA’s.  Who is he?
  3. ESPN is bringing this singer’s version of “Are You Ready for Some Football?” back to “Monday Night Football” after dropping him six years ago.  What singer is it?
  4. There seems to be a country music baby boom going on lately.  This “My Girl” singer just announced that he and his wife Blair are expecting their first child.  Who is it?
  5. Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley have announced they are expecting their first child.  What group is Tyler a part of?
