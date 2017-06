As if Thomas Rhett & his wife Lauren haven’t already shown a million times over how much they love each other & how they are the most perfect couple ever… Thomas went ahead made our hearts melt with his thoughtfulness towards his expecting wife. With one baby home and another on the way, plus his tour (and appearance at US*99 Country LakeShake!!!) things are only going to get crazier, so he knows how to help Laur destress!