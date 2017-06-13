WATCH: The Trailer for “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” is Here!

Your favorite snowman is ready for another adventure.

Walt Disney and Pixar Animation debuted a new trailer for a Frozen featurette titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

This winter, Olaf is on a mission to find a family tradition for sisters Anna and Elsa.

“People forget that the first movie took place in the middle of summer, so this is really the first holiday season after the girls have come together, but what they’re realizing is that because they were separated for so long, they don’t have any family traditions,” Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter told Entertainment Weekly. “So, Olaf is so sad about this that he decides to step out with Sven the reindeer to go around Arendelle to find the greatest family tradition for Anna and Elsa.”

It’s important to note, this isn’t a sequel to Frozen but rather something to hold fans over as they work a second film, which is currently scheduled to debut in November of 2019.

Olaf will embark on his 21-minute adventure this November 22, in front of the original feature film Coco.

Somehow, in that short amount of time, they’ve managed to squeeze in four new original songs, which may or may not be as catchy (and annoying as “Let It Go.)