There’s a one-year-old German shepherd named Gavel in Queensland, Australia and he’s been in training to become a police dog. But he just got fired . . . because he likes belly rubs too much.

The police found that when they tried to have him look menacing or attack, he’d just roll onto his back looking for some lovin’. So they sent him to the state government . . . where he’s going to work as a greeting dog.

