Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Taylor From Elgin

June 14, 2017 7:51 AM
Roman is originally from Elgin, so he battled someone from his hometown in today’s College of Country Knowledge!

If you want to play, if you’re from Elgin or not, you can do so by emailing Mornings@US99.

  1. There was some pretty unique collaborations at last week’s CMT Awards, including one that involved pop singer Jason DeRulo and who?
  2. This “Shake It Off” singer has been looking at homes in London so she can be closer to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is from the UK.  Who is she?
  3. This group’s sophomore album “Happy Endings” will be released on August 25th.  Who are they?
  4. This “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” singer comes from a big family.  He has four brothers and two sisters.  Who is he?
  5. What suburban high school did Brad Paisley show up at for the graduation ceremonies recently?
  1. Luke Bryan
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Old Dominion
  4. Billy currington
  5. Barrington HS
