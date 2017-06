Michael Ray was the first interview that Stylz and Roman did on US99 and during that interview he did a lot of talking about his Dad!

Since Sunday is Father’s Day, Stylz and Roman decided to get Ray’s Dad Jerry on the phone!

What dirt does Dad have on his superstar son?

Did Dad know that his son would grow up to have a career in music?

What matching tattoos do Jerry, his wife and Michael all have?

Stylz and Roman find out all that and more!