TOPIC: Why Was Kimmie Caruba Blowing Up Stylz & Roman’s Phones Over Beef Jerky?

June 14, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: airstaff, beef jerky, co-workers, Drew Walker, Kimmie Caruba, phone calls, Stolen, stolen food

Here’s a public service announcement: Don’t get between Kimmie Caruba and her beef jerky.

A whole bunch of beef jerky was dropped off in Stylz and Roman’s office the other day and the guys split it up and took it home.

But it turns out that the beef jerky wasn’t just for them, but for all of the US99 airstaff.

Our nighttime DJ Kimmi is apparently a beef jerky connoisseur and was blowing up everyone’s phones to see where the stuff went.

That sparked off a topic of what food did your co-workers steal from you!

Check out what these listeners lost…

