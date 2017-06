Did you ever drink Zima?

Remember the fruity taste it had?

Well, even though it’s been gone for a long time now, it’s about to make a comeback!

You can already pick up six packs of the alcoholic beverage at Wal-Mart but it’s rolling out everywhere over the Fourth of July weekend!

It’s also President Trump’s birthday!

Stylz and Roman will tell you just how many candles are on his cake today in What’s Trending!