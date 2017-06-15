Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” May Be Revived at CMT

Last Man Standing might actually be the last man standing.

The series, which was cancelled by ABC last month, might be getting a new life at CMT.

The Hollywood Reporter says that CMT is in “preliminary talks” to revive the series but it first has to find a way to produce the show on a cable budget.

While there are some details to hash out, it’s not infeasible – just last year, CMT revived ABC’s Nashville, which went on to become their highest-rated original scripted series.

Standing, which stars Tim Allen as a conservative dad in a house filled with women, was criticized by the right wing media before getting the boot.

Politics is even getting in the way of our TV shows these days. Let’s hope CMT finds a way to make it happen!