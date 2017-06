What’s Sam Hunt’s new job?

Well, according to what he told Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All, he has “a new position as a spouse.”

Those are his words, not ours!

Sam just celebrated his 2 month anniversary with his new wife and says that marriage and not music comes first.

That’s not to say that new music isn’t on the way from him though!

He also told Becca about why it takes him a little bit longer to release new music!