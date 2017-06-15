Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Ashley From Lombard

Today’s contestant is Ashley from Lombard, but if you want to play, email Stylz and Roman at Mornings@US99!
Will Roman avenge yesterday’s loss?
- This singer and his wife Sara just welcomed a new baby girl named Trulee Nanette Brice to their family on June 2nd. What singer was it?
- Kacey Musgraves may be a country singer, but she’s signed on to be an opening act for this former One Direction member’s summer 2018 tour. Who is it?
- This group’s new album “Heart Break” which features the song “You Look Good” was released last Friday. Who are they?
- We world premiered this singer’s new song “Legends” last week. It’ll be on her upcoming yet to be titled sophomore album. Who is she?
- This singer had to reschedule some tour dates after revealing he had broken a bone and detached a tendon in his right index finger and will need physical therapy before he can play guitar again. Who is it?