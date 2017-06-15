Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Ashley From Lombard

Today’s contestant is Ashley from Lombard, but if you want to play, email Stylz and Roman at Mornings@US99!

Will Roman avenge yesterday’s loss?

This singer and his wife Sara just welcomed a new baby girl named Trulee Nanette Brice to their family on June 2nd. What singer was it? Kacey Musgraves may be a country singer, but she’s signed on to be an opening act for this former One Direction member’s summer 2018 tour. Who is it? This group’s new album “Heart Break” which features the song “You Look Good” was released last Friday. Who are they? We world premiered this singer’s new song “Legends” last week. It’ll be on her upcoming yet to be titled sophomore album. Who is she? This singer had to reschedule some tour dates after revealing he had broken a bone and detached a tendon in his right index finger and will need physical therapy before he can play guitar again. Who is it?