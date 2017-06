Thomas Rhett isn’t the only famous person in his family.

Rhett’s dad is a superstar in country music as well!

Stylz and Roman talked to country music legend Rhett Akins this morning!

Rhett shared some funny stories of his son getting in trouble, especially for not likely a Christmas gift as a kid!

He also told the story of Thomas changing the words to a song on national TV when he was on with his Dad in his younger years!

Rhett also talks about being a grandfather and much more!