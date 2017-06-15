What’s Trending: Here’s How The Cubs Plan To Make Some Green With Their Ivy!

2016 was a pretty magical year for Cubs fans and now there’s a way to own a piece of that magic.

The Cubs are planning on selling 2,016 of the leaves from last year’s ivy to fans.

It won’t come cheap though.

One of those leaves will run you around $200 plus another $15 in shipping fees.

Also…

What’s being called the biggest boxing match in history is now official.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Connor McGregor have agreed to fight this August in Las Vegas on PPV.

Much live the Wrigley leaves, the PPV probably won’t be cheap.

Both McGregor and Mayweather are expected to make a ton of cash for this fight, so the price tag shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.