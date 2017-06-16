7% of Adults think Chocolate Milk Comes From Brown Cows

June 16, 2017 5:21 PM By Kasper

I was really hoping this was a joke, but no.

According to a new survey, 7% of ADULTS in this country think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.  And another 48% say they’re not SURE where chocolate milk comes from.

WAIT so you’re telling me that 55% of the ADULTS that were surveyed have NO IDEA chocolate milk comes from adding chocolate to milk!? WOW.

