7% of Adults think Chocolate Milk Comes From Brown Cows

I was really hoping this was a joke, but no.
According to a new survey, 7% of ADULTS in this country think chocolate milk comes from brown cows. And another 48% say they’re not SURE where chocolate milk comes from.
WAIT so you’re telling me that 55% of the ADULTS that were surveyed have NO IDEA chocolate milk comes from adding chocolate to milk!? WOW.
A worrying percentage of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows https://t.co/NnUi7RlO6B
