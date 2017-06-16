Lauren Alaina Is “Excited” About American Idol Reboot

Lauren Alaina could not be happier than American Idol is coming back.

The alum, who says she owes her career to the competition, thinks it’s a great idea to reboot the show.

“I was bummed when they canceled the show because I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you guys without that show. I may have found a way to do it, but it probably would have taken me longer and been a completely different path,” she told Sounds Like Nashville “So it’s exciting for me for the talented people around the country that may be from a town like Rossville, Georgia, and not know the right steps to take to make their dreams come true.”

She may be biased but she also admits it’s her favorite TV show.

Will she join on as a judge? At this point in time, it’s unclear but she hasn’t mentioned it.

So far only Katy Perry and Chris Daughtry have been tapped for the revival, with Keith Urban expressing interest.

However, former winner Kelly Clarkson has already signed onto another singing competition show The Voice, which also features Blake Shelton.

Will you watch the American Idol reboot?