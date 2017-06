When it comes to a traditional wedding, Kelsea Ballerini says her will be anything but that.

She told Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All that three has at least three different outfits she’s planning on wearing that day.

We can assume one will be a wedding dress, but what about the other two?

Becca also talked with Luke Bryan about what he plans to do with his boys on Sunday for Father’s Day.

Here’s one hint….he’ll be on a boat…