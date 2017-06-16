Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Dana From Lombard

Everyone always asks how they can be a part of Roman’s College of Hollywood Knowledge and it’s really easy!

Just email Stylz and Roman at Mornings@US99.com to get in on the action.

This morning it was Dana from Lombard that stepped up to the plate to take on Roman!

During a recent interview on The Today Show, Blake Shelton said that his current significant other is also his best friend. Who is Shelton dating? This singer’s baby gender reveal party involved him shooting a rifle at a target filled with blue powder. Who is this singer, who we now know is expecting a baby boy? This “Speak To A Girl” singer has been known to work out for up to four and a half hours at a time. Who is he? This group, which plays Wrigley Field on August 12th, apparently got hungry during last week’s CMT Awards and sent out for giant pretzels and dipping sauce during the show. Who are they? It was announced last week that this singer will be returning to perform the open of NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the fifth straight year. Who is she?