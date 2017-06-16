Ryan Hurd on New Era of Country: “Dudes Feel Comfortable Being Vulnerable”

June 16, 2017 12:05 PM

Ryan Hurd stopped by the US*99 stage to play some tunes for us from his four-song EP.

One of those songs included “City Girl,” which he says talks about his love for Chicago.

“This song is just about not knowing where you stand with somebody and it’s set in Chicago,” he said, admitting that it was cool to actually play it in the city.

Hurd also explained this new wave of country music that he believes allows “dudes to feel more comfortable being vulnerable in their songs.”

“Sam Hunt is a really good example of that,” he said shouting out a fellow artist.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

 

