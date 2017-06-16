Stylz & Roman Talked To Rick Mooney, Shay’s Dad (From Dan & Shay)

When you want to get a dirt on a celeb, one of the best places to go is their parents.

In honor of Father’s Day, Stylz and Roman talked to Rick Mooney, the father of Shay Mooney from Dan and Shay.

They wanted to find out what kind of trouble Shay got in to as a teenager and his Dad told the story of Shay, a Ford Ranger and a lake.

Let’s put it this way, Shay’s Dad ended the conversation with “….and we don’t have that Ranger anymore…”

Stylz and Roman also talked to Rick about being a grandfather and even asked him a couple of trivia questions about his son!

Shay’s Dad was a lot of fun, so check out the audio below!