What’s Trending: You Can Blame ‘The Rock’ For This Weekend’s Downtown Traffic!

If traffic isn’t bad enough already.

Wacker Drive between LaSalle and Lake will be closed off as will Franklin from Wacker to Kinzie on Saturday from 5 AM until 7 PM.

Then Wacker Drive will be closed between Franklin and Washington and Randolph will be closed between Franklin and Canal during the same times on Sunday.

Why?

Well, it’s because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be in town filming his new movie ‘Rampage” this weekend!

So, while you may be stuck in traffic, you might be able to get a glimpse of the wrestler turned actor!

Also…

We’ve al heard of stress causing your hair to fall out….but teeth?

Actress Demi Moore claims that she had two teeth fall out and blames stress for it!

Eww!