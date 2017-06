The country music world is expecting so many additions this year so this list will definitely get bigger next year.

Let’s give a shout out to some of our fave hardworking, loving and sweet country dads this Father’s Day.

Who do you want to say Happy Father’s Day to?

1. Thomas Rhett

Pre show hangs look a little different now ☺️ About time to turn on @todayshow #ThomasRhettTODAY @mikeamiri_ A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

2. Justin Moore

I couldn't decide what to get my dad for Father's Day, so I got him a grandson… and this awesome portrait from my friends at @CrownRoyal! Check out CrownYourFather.com to make a royal e-card for your dad. #CrownYourFather #crownpartner Link in bio A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

3. Jake Owen

My whole world. A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

4. Charles Kelly

Haircut time. Project #nomullet A post shared by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

5. Jason Aldean