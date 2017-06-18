Here’s Your Chance To Meet Miranda Lambert At Lakeshake!!!

Sarah McDonald of PAWS Chicago called in to chat with Laura Taylor about how they’re giving you the chance to meet Miranda Lambert!

We love that Miranda Lambert is headlining the best music fest of the summer, Country LakeShake, on Saturday, June 24th! And we love that she loves animals. Well, here’s your chance to meet Miranda Lambert– and maybe even take a puppy home with you!

PAWS Chicago is giving you the chance to meet Miranda Lambert! Stop by the PAWS tent at LakeShake on Saturday, June 24th from 2:00 – 7:00 with a donation, and you could meet Miranda! PAWS is also bringing a few adoptable puppies, and you can meet them between 3:00 and 5:00 at the PAWS tent.

So before you head out to LakeShake on Saturday, June 24th, remember to either bring a donation for PAWS or an item from their wishlist, and that will be your entry to possibly meet Miranda Lambert!

PAWS Chicago is consistently one of the highest-rated charities in the nation. In 2016, they found homes for over 5,000 cats and dogs, and they performed over 17,000 spay and neuter surgeries to help control the pet population. Thanks, PAWS, for saving animals and for giving US99 listeners the chance to meet Miranda Lambert!

