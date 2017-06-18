Tickets Are On Sale Now For PAWS Chicago’s Beach Party!

Sarah McDonald of PAWS Chicago called up Laura Taylor to chat about their 15th annual Beach Party, and how you can enter for a chance to meet Miranda Lambert at LakeShake!

Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 20th for PAWS Chicago’s 15th annual Beach Party, the most fun charity event you’ll ever attend! It’s all happening at Castaways on North Avenue Beach (1603 N. Lake Shore Drive) starting at 6:00 PM until 10:30 PM. And when we say “party,” we mean PARTY!

You’ll enjoy a beachfront dinner, cocktails, music, and dancing. Plus, a photo booth, a caricaturist, and some amazing live and silent auction prizes!

This is one of Chicago’s largest dog-friendly social gatherings so bring your dog, too! Dogs will enjoy a doggy dinner buffet and doggy ice cream. Plus, they can relax at the Paradise 4 Paws dog spa and play in the splash pools or get a pawdicure!

Tickets are on sale now at pawschicago.org/beachparty. Remember, all the funds raised benefit the lifesaving programs of PAWS Chicago, a no-kill animal shelter dedicated to saving pets! In 2016, PAWS found homes for more than 5,000 dogs and cats. They also performed well over 17,000 spay and neuter surgeries helping to control the pet population. They’ve recently announced plans to expand their medical center to save even more animals, too! Learn more about PAWS at pawschicago.org.

This is also super exciting: PAWS Chicago is giving you the chance to meet Miranda Lambert! Stop by the PAWS tent at Country LakeShake on Saturday, June 24th from 2:00 – 7:00 with a donation, and you could meet Miranda! PAWS is also bringing a few adoptable puppies, and you can meet them between 3:00 and 5:00 at the PAWS tent.

So before you head out to LakeShake on Saturday, June 24th, remember to either bring a donation for PAWS or an item from their wishlist, and that will be your entry to possibly meet Miranda Lambert!

PAWS Chicago is consistently one of the highest-rated charities in the nation. In 2016, they found homes for over 5,000 cats and dogs, and they performed over 17,000 spay and neuter surgeries to help control the pet population. Thanks, PAWS, for saving animals and for giving US99 listeners the chance to meet Miranda Lambert!

