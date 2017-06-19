20 Baby Names That Will Lead to a Bad Behaving Kid

What’s in a name? Apparently bad behavior.
If you’re expecting a child and are looking for the perfect name, you should know that whatever you choose carries a lot of weight.
School Stickers, a website teachers use to track their kids’ behavior, found that the name you chose for them from the beginning could be impacting their naughtiness.
This probably explains why you’re always getting calls from the principal’s office about your kid.
You didn’t do anything wrong, you just gave them a name that’s impacted their behavior.
Here are the names of boys and girls who are said to be the baddest!
THE GIRLS
Ella
Bethany
Eleanor
Olivia
Laura
Holly
Courtney
Amber
Caitlin
Jade
THE BOYS
Joseph
Cameron
William
Jake
Joshua
Jamie
Lewis
Benjamin
Ethan
Luke
Of course we have to give you the list of the best behaved children names.
THE GIRLS
Amy
Georgia
Emma
Charlotte
Grace
Sophie
Abigail
Hannah
Emily
Alice
THE BOYS
Jacob
Daniel
Thomas
James
Adam
Harry
Samuel
Jack
Oliver
Ryan