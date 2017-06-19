20 Baby Names That Will Lead to a Bad Behaving Kid

June 19, 2017 1:10 PM

What’s in a name? Apparently bad behavior.

If you’re expecting a child and are looking for the perfect name, you should know that whatever you choose carries a lot of weight.

School Stickers,  a website teachers use to track their kids’ behavior, found that the name you chose for them from the beginning could be impacting their naughtiness.

This probably explains why you’re always getting calls from the principal’s office about your kid.

You didn’t do anything wrong, you just gave them a name that’s impacted their behavior.

Here are the names of boys and girls who are said to be the baddest!

 

THE GIRLS

Ella

Bethany

Eleanor

Olivia

Laura

Holly

Courtney

Amber

Caitlin

Jade

 

THE BOYS

Joseph

Cameron

William

Jake

Joshua

Jamie

Lewis

Benjamin

Ethan

Luke

 

 

Of course we have to give you the list of the best behaved children names.

 

THE GIRLS

Amy

Georgia

Emma

Charlotte

Grace

Sophie

Abigail

Hannah

Emily

Alice

 

THE BOYS

Jacob

Daniel

Thomas

James

Adam

Harry

Samuel

Jack

Oliver

Ryan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live