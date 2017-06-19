Colorado Group Pushing to Ban Sale of Smartphones For Kids Under 13

How old were you when you got your first cellphone?

I’m 26 and don’t remember having a phone until I was 15 or 16 and even then, it was one of those phones that allowed you to simply make a call.

At that time, the T-mobile to T-mobile plans were still around, you paid for every text message you sent and accidentally clicking the internet button resulted in INSANE charges on your phone bill, which meant you were totally getting grounded and delivering newspapers to help your mom pay it off. I can’t even tell you how many times I clicked the “END” button in a fast-repeat sequence when that happened.

But things have drastically changed since 2006 and nowadays, you don’t see any kid without a phone in their hand.

And we’re not talking flip phones, we’re talking the newest high tech phones on which they play games, take Snapchats, FaceTime with friends, etc.

One group of parents in Colorado is trying to put a stop to it.

They’re collecting signatures to forbid the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13.

Parents Against Underage Smartphones need about 300,000 signatures to get the initiative on the 2018 ballot.

If the bill were to be passed, retailers would have to confirm the age of the child and file it with the Department of Revenue.

The reason behind the bill? Bill founder and anesthesiologist, Dr. Timothy Farnum believes children change once they get their hands on a smartphone.

“They go from being outgoing, energetic, interested in the world and happy, to reclusive,” Farnum said. “They want to spend all their time in their room. They lose interest in outside activities.”

The bill is only in Colorado for now but it could foreshadow a nationwide movement.

Would you be opposed to waiting until your child is 13 to get them a phone? Do you think it’s an unfair law?