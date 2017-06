You only turn 41 once so you might as well do it armadillo style.

Gwen Stefani gifted her BF Blake Shelton with a cake that looked like a real armadillo.

A serious question… what flavor is a birthday armadillo cake?

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

In addition, Stefani showered him with tons of love and kisses because that’s what you do on birthdays.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

She also posted pretty adorable pics of the two men in her life, Shelton and her father Dennis, cuddling up.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Happy Birthday Blake!