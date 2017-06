Hello, is it me your looking for?

Lionel Richie may be headed to IDOL!

TMZ reports that the singer is being tapped as a judge for the reboot.

Producers reportedly believe he’s a good fit because of his legendary status.

For now, the only judge confirmed is Katy Perry and she’ll be making a pretty good penny.

Who else would you like to see behind the judges panel?