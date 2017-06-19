Um… For Some Reason, People Are Using Coca-Cola as Self-Tanner

You can do a variety of things with a bottle of Coca Cola – you can drink it, make an alcoholic drink with it, glaze chicken with it and EVEN wash toilets with it.

But use it as a self-tanner? That’s a new one.

And apparently, lots of people are doing it this summer.

The new trend consists of women lathering up their bodies with Coca Cola.

The most bizarre part? IT ACTUALLY MAKES YOU TAN, thanks to the caramel dye.

Allure explains that “when applied to the skin, can give it that coveted characteristically bronzed tone.”

Of course, it’s not necessarily healthy for you.

You’re basically going out into the sun exposed without any SPF protection.

When you lather on the Coke, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, reveals that your actually applying soemthing acidic.

“It may exfoliate dead cells, enhancing the ability of UV light penetrate into the skin. Ultimately, this may increase your risk of a sun burn,” he said.

So seriously ladies…. skin cancer is real. Take care of your skin, use SPF in the sun and AVOID using Coke as a self-tanner or bronzer!