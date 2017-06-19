We Met Taylor Swift 11 Years Ago Today!

Do you remember where you were 11 years ago? What were you doing?

Taylor Swift was beginning the journey of a lifetime as her first single “Tim McGraw” was released to radio on this day 11 years ago.

Where did the song come from?

“The concept for this song hit me because I was dating a guy who moved away, and it was going to be over for us. So I started thinking of things that I knew would remind him of me. The first thing that came to mind was that my favorite song is by Tim McGraw. After school, I went downtown, sat down at the piano, and wrote this with Liz Rose in 15 minutes. It may be the best 15 minutes I’ve ever experienced.”

