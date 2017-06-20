Another Florida Georgia Line Collaboration in the Works… with Bebe Rexha!

Florida Georgia Line just cannot stop cross-pollinating with POP ARTISTS.

After much success teaming up with Backstreet Boys, Nelly, Jason Derulo and The Chainsmokers, FGL has decided to collab with Bebe Rexha on her forthcoming EP, All Your Fault: Part 2.

FGL’s Brian Kelly confirmed the rumors by responding to a tweet that also revealed the song would be titled “Meant to Be.”

Rexha isn’t new to the collab world either; some of her biggest hits are collaborations with other artists like David Guetta, G-Eazy and Nicki Minaj.

She briefly dabbled in country when she hopped up on stage with Sam Hunt during Stagecoach.

Are you excited for this collaboration? We can’t wait to see what they do with Bebe’s incredible vocal range.