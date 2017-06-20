My Top 5 Live Randy Houser Performances!

The countdown is on for Randy Houser at our US*99 #CountryLakeShake Friday night … he’s been one of my favorite stars since I met him at Arlington Racecourse way back when!
Here are #My5Live favorite performances (in no particular order) ::: what am I missing?
- “Running Out of Moonlight” acoustic for AOL Sessions back in 2013
- “Boots On” opening for Dierks in Tinley Park in 2016 (!)
- “We Went” acoustic from Randy’s living room in 2016
- “Boots On” from the CMA Festival in 2011 ::: look at how young he looks!
- “Like A Cowboy” acoustic. October 2015 at the United Center. Perfection!