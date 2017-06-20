CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Jacob Davis  LIVE from US*99 HERE

My Top 5 Live Randy Houser Performances!

June 20, 2017 12:40 PM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: Boots On, Country LakeShake, Facebook, Instagram, Runnin' Outta Moonlight, We Went

The countdown is on for Randy Houser at our US*99 #CountryLakeShake Friday night … he’s been one of my favorite stars since I met him at Arlington Racecourse way back when!

Here are #My5Live favorite performances (in no particular order) ::: what am I missing?

  • “Running Out of Moonlight” acoustic for AOL Sessions back in 2013

  • “Boots On” opening for Dierks in Tinley Park in 2016 (!)

  • “We Went” acoustic from Randy’s living room in 2016

  • “Boots On” from the CMA Festival in 2011 ::: look at how young he looks!

    • “Like A Cowboy” acoustic. October 2015 at the United Center. Perfection!

Like A Cowboy. Perfection. @us995 @randyhouser

A post shared by Drew Walker (@radiodrew) on Oct 29, 2015 at 7:07pm PDT

Listen Live