My Top 5 Live Randy Houser Performances!

The countdown is on for Randy Houser at our US*99 #CountryLakeShake Friday night … he’s been one of my favorite stars since I met him at Arlington Racecourse way back when!

Here are #My5Live favorite performances (in no particular order) ::: what am I missing?

“Running Out of Moonlight” acoustic for AOL Sessions back in 2013

“Boots On” opening for Dierks in Tinley Park in 2016 (!)

“We Went” acoustic from Randy’s living room in 2016

“Boots On” from the CMA Festival in 2011 ::: look at how young he looks!

“Like A Cowboy” acoustic. October 2015 at the United Center. Perfection!

