CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Jacob Davis  LIVE from US*99 HERE

Nashville Know-It-All: Dierks Bentley May Be On Stage & You Won’t Even Know It!

June 20, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: 2017 What the Hell Tour, Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band, Charity, Children's Hospital, Country LakeShake 2017, Dierks Bentley, Georgia, hometown, Jason Aldean, Opening Act

If you’re planning on going to Dierks Bentley’s “What The Tour” at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in a couple of weeks, you might want to get there early!

There’s a group called The Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band that’s opened some shows, usually several hours before the show.

But Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All says you might want to pay close attention to who is in the group!

You’ll find out just who it is, as well as what good deed that Jason Aldean is planning on doing from Becca, The Nashville Know-It-All!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live