Nashville Know-It-All: Dierks Bentley May Be On Stage & You Won’t Even Know It!

If you’re planning on going to Dierks Bentley’s “What The Tour” at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in a couple of weeks, you might want to get there early!

There’s a group called The Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band that’s opened some shows, usually several hours before the show.

But Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All says you might want to pay close attention to who is in the group!

You’ll find out just who it is, as well as what good deed that Jason Aldean is planning on doing from Becca, The Nashville Know-It-All!